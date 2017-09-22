A full investigation is to take place into how odourless gas was introduced into the local network in Galway and Mayo.

The Commission for Energy Regulation says it's actively involved with the Gas Emergency response team and a full review will begin immediately.

Supply has been restored to Galway City, Oranmore, Salthill and Claregalway and Gas Networks Ireland say teams are working flat out to ensure that other affected areas have their supplies restored across the weekend.

Gas Networks Ireland safety manager Eoin Wilson has been explaining to MIDWEST Radio, the significance of what happened: