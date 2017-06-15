The British Prime Minister has ordered a full public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower disaster in west London.



It comes as the number of people confirmed dead has risen to 17.





Many people - from the 120 flats - are still missing, and the head of the London Fire Brigade says there are still "unknown numbers" inside the building.



Theresa May spoke about her decision to order a full inquiry after visiting the area earlier.





Emergency services say over the last few hours they've been putting out pockets of flames - but that we should still expect to see smoke rising from the building.

They think the number of dead will increase as an operation to find more victims continues.

Urban search and rescue teams are being brought in.

London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany (PRON Danny) Cotton says specialist dogs are being used to find those missing: