The Taoiseach's ordered a full report into the corporate affairs watchdog, in the wake of Sean FitzPatrick's trial collapsing.

Enda Kenny says it's "not good enough" that the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement appeared not to request further resources for its case.

He claimed that every time the office had approached the previous minister for jobs, Richard Bruton, asking for extra resources, they were given.

But the Dail then heard claims to contradict this - with arguments from Sinn Féin that both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil turned down requests for more resources when they were each in government.

Labour, meanwhile, says the issues raised by the collapse of the FitzPatrick trial go beyond resourcing - given the coaching of witnesses and destruction of evidence highlighted by the case.

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly reports: