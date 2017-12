The funeral of one of the men who died in a Christmas Day accident in County Mayo has taken place.

Martin Needham and his friend Declan Davitt drowned when the jeep they were travelling in was submerged in the Carrowniskey River near Louisburgh.

27 year old Martin's funeral took place at the Church of the Holy Family in Killeen at midday.

Declan Davitt's funeral will take place on Saturday.