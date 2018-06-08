Bobby Messett is being remembered as a kind gentle family man who's life has been cut short.

The 50-year-old was killed during a shooting at Bray boxing club on Tuesday.

Members of the Bray Wheelers Cycling club and Glencormac United formed a guard of honour as Bobby Messett's remains were brought to the church in Kilmacanogue.

Image: Paul Quinn

A picture of his three granddaughters, a number 5 Glencormac United Jersey and a pair of boxing gloves were among the items brought to the altar to symbolise his life.

His son Gary said his father was one of a kind, and told mourners: "My da never sat still for a minute... he loved to keep busy, and he did just that. He's left a huge void in our lives that will never be filled again."

Prayers were also said for boxing trainer Pete Taylor and Ian Britton who survived the attack but we're seriously injured.