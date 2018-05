The funeral takes place today of murdered schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

The 14-year-old was found dead in a derelict farmhouse in the Lucan area of Dublin earlier this month.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with her murder last week.

Ana's funeral will take place at Newlands Cross Crematorium in Dublin - the family have asked mourners to wear "sparkle and colour" because that's what she loved.