Dolores O’Riordan’s funeral takes place later today.

The Cranberries singer died last week at the age of 46.

After two days of public mourning, Dolores O’Riordan’s close family and friends will gather in a small rural church in Ballybricken to say their final goodbyes.

All eyes on Ballybricken Church in Limerick for the funeral of Dolores O’Riordan #Limerick #DoloresORiordanRIP pic.twitter.com/X1QC79WFMP — Paul Quinn (@pdquinn7) January 23, 2018

Last night candles lit the streets as her family and friends accompanied her hearse to the church where the mass will take place this morning.

The mother-of-three was found dead at a hotel in central London on Monday morning last.

An inquest into her death opened on Friday but was adjourned until April 3rd to allow for further test results.

Her funeral mass takes place this morning, she’ll be laid to rest beside her father Terry at a private family burial.

At midday today, independent Irish radio stations will play The Cranberries' 'When You're Gone' in tribute to Dolores O'Riordan.

It's to coincide with her funeral which takes place in Ballybricken in Co. Limerick this morning at 11.30.

A similar gesture was made when Today FM DJ Tony Fenton passed away in 2015.