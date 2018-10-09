The family and friends of CervicalCheck campaigner Emma Mhic Mhathuna will gather in Co Kerry later to pay their final respects.

The 37 year old died on Sunday from cervical cancer.

Emma Mhic Mathuana was one of 221 women with cervical cancer who were given incorrect smear results.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016 after two smear tests she had received failed to pick up signs of the disease

Earlier this year she received a terminal diagnoss and in June she took the HSE and US laboratiry Quest diagnostics to court and was awared 7.5 million euro in damages.

in the days since her death tributes have poured in for the 37 year old who's been described as a wonderful mother and a tireless campaigner who fouugh for social justice during times of great personal challenge.

her Funeral mass will take place at Carraig Church in Ballydavid, west Kerry, at 11am followed by removal to St Mary's Pro Cathedral in Dublin tomorrow afternoon.

She will be buried alongside her mother Annette at Laraghbryan Cemetery in Maynooth, Co Kildare.