The sentencing of disgraced US Olympics doctor Larry Nassar's has been suspended after the father of three of his victims attempted to attack him in court.

Randall Margraves lunged at the convicted abuser after two of his daughters had given evidence in court.

Moments earlier, Mr Margraves asked Judge Janice Cunningham for "five minutes" in a locked room with Nassar, but was told it was impossible.

He then asked her for one minute, and was told “you know that I can’t do that; that is not how our legal system works.”

Mr Margraves rushed at Nassar and had to be tackled by bailiffs in the Michigan court.

He had asked to speak after his daughters Madison and Lauren gave statements and addressing the judge, said: "I would ask you as part of the sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon."

As he was handcuffed, he yelled: "I want that son of a b****.

"What if this happened to you guys?"

While he was restrained he continued to ask for "one minute" as a sheriff told him to "relax."

Nassar will hear from around 60 of his victims during this hearing.

He is already sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for a string of other assaults, and 60 years for child abuse images.

Earlier this week, the judge said the total number of victims that had now come forward stood close to 265, much higher than previous estimates.