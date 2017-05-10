There's been calls to remove the Garda Commissioner from office after allegations of a cover up at the Garda College.

Evidence given to the Public Accounts Committee by Garda Head of HR John Barrett suggests the Commissioner was informed of financial irregularities at Templemore College in July 2015.

She was then advised that she was legally obliged to inform the Minister of Justice, but didn't do so.

Noirin O'Sullivan says it was discussed in a 5 minute meeting over a cup of tea, however Mr Barretts evidence says a two hour meeting was held.

Labour TD and PAC member Alan Kelly says the Commissioner has to go.