Fresh protests are expected in Gaza today, a day after dozens of protesters were killed by Israeli forces.

According to Palestinian officials, at least 58 people - including six children - were killed during demonstrations against the opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem.

Today's expected protests will coincide with the 70th anniversary of the creation of Israel, known as the 'Nakba' or 'catastrophe' by Palestinians.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has declared three days of national mourning for those killed, as well as a general strike for today.

Here, the Tánaiste has summoned the Israeli ambassador to Ireland to the Department of Foreign Affairs in the wake of the violence.

Simon Coveney. Image: RollingNews.ie

Simon Coveney said he was outraged at the level of death and injury yesterday on the Gaza strip.

The Foreign Affairs Minister has called for restraint from Israel "in the hours and days ahead".

He also informed the ambassador that Ireland wants to see an independent investigation led by the UN into what happened on the Gaza Strip yesterday.

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon defended the country's right to protect its border and said they were preparing for another day of potential violence.

He warned Palestinians not to try to breech the frontier, and accused Hamas of trying to "rally people and bring them to the Israeli border".

Picture by: Xinhua/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

UN chief António Guterres called on both sides to show "the utmost restraint to avoid further loss of life".

A White House spokesperson, meanwhile, accused Hamas of 'bearing the responsibility' for the violence - describing it as a "gruesome and unfortunate propaganda attempt".