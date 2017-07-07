More tests are planned on the former Mother and Baby Home site in Tuam, in County Galway.

The Department of Children says further geophysical surveys will begin this month, at the site where infant remains were confirmed last March.

Minister Katherine Zappone has also invited former residents to take part in an extended consultation process to discuss their experiences.

Over 100 people took part in an event in Dublin last month and new meetings are being planned around the country.

The Irish Daily Mail's Alison O'Reilly is the journalist who originally broke the story: