The highest bidder will get to pick a grave of their choice

A GAA club in Monaghan is auctioning off a burial plot for two as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

Corduff Gaels says the highest bidder will be able to pick a grave of their choice in either Corduff or Raferagh cemetery.

People can also bid to have inter-county star Conor McManus appear at a child's party.

Tickets to this years All-Ireland finals are also up for grabs.

Corduff Gaels will host the auction at its 50th anniversary Gala Ball this Saturday.

The GAA club says Conor McManus and Peter Cavanagh will be there as guest speakers.

 