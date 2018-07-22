Senior GAA officials have offered to meet organisers of a charity match to try to find a way to facilitate a Liam Miller testimonial.

The former Republic of Ireland player died at the age of 36 in February after suffering from cancer.

Cork County board were receptive to hosting the game at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

But GAA rules say 'foreign' games need to be approved at the association's annual congress which takes place in February each year.

Seven thousand tickets sold out for the tribute game which is currently scheduled for Turners Cross.

Stars from Miller’s days with Man United, Celtic and the Republic of Ireland will line out for the match in September which will be followed by a gala event, with all funds raised going towards the Miller family.

The Tánaiste and Sports Minister have intervened in the controversy appealing to the GAA to meet with match organisers to resolve issues surrounding the charity match.