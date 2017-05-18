The Gay and Lesbian Equality Network -Glen - is to cease operations over the coming weeks.



The board is arranging an orderly wind-up of its affairs just a month after allegations of bullying and financial problems within the campaign group.



It says the Helpline will remain operational and services are being passed over to other organisations.



Jillian van Turnhout was appointed to carry out a review of the organisation and says it was not possible to return the charity to full, financial viability:



