The group representing the majority of the country’s GPs says neither the HSE nor Simon Harris has engaged with them about their role in the proposed ‘doctor led abortion service’.



Two weeks on from the 8th referendum, the National Association of General Practitioners is holding an emergency meeting tomorrow to discuss various concerns, including insurance cover and whether they can choose to opt out of the scheme.

The NGAP is also calling for clarity on whether enough resources will be provided, like counselling and ultrasounds, and whether women will be protected from protesters and posters when accessing abortion services.



President of the Association Maitiu O'Tuathail says at the moment, there aren't enough resources to provide a 'world class' service: 'If somebody comes in to me in a crisis pregnancy and I need to get them access to urgent counselling it could take anything from six months, same thing with an ultrasound scan, it could take anything from four and six months to get those.