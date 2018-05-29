The body representing frontline Gardaí is raising concerns about how prepared we are to deal with a terror attack.

The Garda Representative Association also says its members aren’t being trained properly on how to use firearms.

The GRA has almost 12 thousand members across the country.

Its holding its annual conference where it's once again calling for tasers and bodycams for all frontline Gardaí.

GRA President Ciaran O’Neill says his members are also at risk because of a lack of tactical training

There are also calls for more Armed Support Units across the country along with new stab vests.

Later this morning mental health issues facing those in the force will be up for debate.