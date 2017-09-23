A GSOC investigation is underway after a man died following a crash in Dublin last night.

The man made his way to a nearby housing estate after the incident before being arrested by Gardai.

He was taken to Tallaght Hospital after he became unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí are investigating the incident in which a silver Volvo S40 crashed into a steel barrier at 9pm at Limekiln Avenue, Greenhills, Walkinstown, Dublin 12.

A man in his 30s, who is believed to be the driver of this car, made his was to Templemanor Close knocked on the door of a number of houses and forced his way into two houses on Templemanor Drive.

The man became aggressive and was arrested by Gardai.

As he was being removed from the house he became unresponsive and taken to Tallaght Hospital.

He was later pronounced dead.

A post mortem examination will be carried out by the State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy.



The matter's been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

The crash scene and the house where the man was arrested have been sealed off for a technical examination by Garda Crime Scene Examiners and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí in Crumlin are appealing for anyone who witnessed the initial crash on Limekiln Ave or who may have been in the Templemanor area between 9pm and 10pm last night to contact them.