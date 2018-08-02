GSOC's found there was no evidence of high-level corruption by Gardai in the Sophie Toscan Du Plantier murder investigation.

However it does say there was a lack of administration and management of aspects of the investigation.

The probe by the Garda watchdog followed a complaint by Ian Bailey.

It also found pages were deliberately removed from the Garda log book - particularly those about the initial identification of Ian Bailey as a suspect.

GSOC also says original statements and exhibits were found to be missing.