GSOC Says No Evidence Of High Level Corruption In Du Plantier Murder Case
GSOC's found there was no evidence of high-level corruption by Gardai in the Sophie Toscan Du Plantier murder investigation.
However it does say there was a lack of administration and management of aspects of the investigation.
The probe by the Garda watchdog followed a complaint by Ian Bailey.
It also found pages were deliberately removed from the Garda log book - particularly those about the initial identification of Ian Bailey as a suspect.
GSOC also says original statements and exhibits were found to be missing.