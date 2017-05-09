A regional emergency operation has been put into action in Co Galway, as a huge forest fire in the Cloosh Valley continues to spread.

Coillte says the situation escalated this afternoon, with high winds and warm temperatures combining to spread the fire beyond its land.

Our crews are continuing to support local fire services to battle the forest fires in Galway. @defenceforces pic.twitter.com/XvnomiKEzN — Irish Air Corps (@IrishAirCorps) May 9, 2017





The forest fire's also threatening homes and local communities, as well as causing devastation to vast areas of wildlife habitat.

A Regional Emergency Response is in now in operation to the fight forest fires at Cloosh Valley, County Galwayhttps://t.co/QSNCZW46Dq pic.twitter.com/T07iRzvvUc — Coillte (@coilltenews) May 9, 2017

The country's biggest wind farm, which is under construction in the forest, is also under threat.

Coillte staff, along with the fire service, army and air-corps are battling to bring the fire under control.

It is hoped conditions will improve this evening as temperatures drop.

Someone on r/Ireland had aerial drone pic of the smoke in #Galway city from large #GorseFires in Cloosh Valley https://t.co/4vxpZhSAmA pic.twitter.com/9dfH548uz2 — Lamhfada (@Lamhfada) May 9, 2017



Smoke from the out of control gorse fires has landed on Galway city. Feels like the apocalypse #galway #GorseFires pic.twitter.com/94ovI9BSal — Hannah Mulcahy (@SuperHans28) May 9, 2017



A cloud of smoke from the fire has reached Galway city and beyond.

Coillte believes the blaze started due to deliberately set gorse fires.

It is warning the public to stay clear of forest fires - with between 20 and 30 active fires currently blazing around the country.