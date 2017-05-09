High winds spread the blaze in Cloosh Valley

A regional emergency operation has been put into action in Co Galway, as a huge forest fire in the Cloosh Valley continues to spread.

Coillte says the situation escalated this afternoon, with high winds and warm temperatures combining to spread the fire beyond its land.


The forest fire's also threatening homes and local communities, as well as causing devastation to vast areas of wildlife habitat.

The country's biggest wind farm, which is under construction in the forest, is also under threat.

Coillte staff, along with the fire service, army and air-corps are battling to bring the fire under control.

It is hoped conditions will improve this evening as temperatures drop.


A cloud of smoke from the fire has reached Galway city and beyond.

Coillte believes the blaze started due to deliberately set gorse fires.

It is warning the public to stay clear of forest fires - with between 20 and 30 active fires currently blazing around the country. 

 

 