Residents in Galway are urging the HSE to take action over waiting times for ambulances.

Up to 100 people protested in the city this afternoon.

They say waiting times can sometimes reach up to - or even exceed - three hours from call out time.

Ambulance Crisis Group spokesperson Patricia Keane said the group was set up because of the "frustration of the people in general".

She says doctors have documented delays impacting "very seriously" on patients.

Today, protesters marched from Eyre Square to the HSE offices in Shantalla and University Collage Hospital Galway.

These people have told Galway Bay FM they are fearful lives will be lost due to waiting times for ambulances: