Galway East TD Sean Canney has left the Independent Alliance after a row over a rotating Ministry.

In a statement, he said he will continue to support the Government on “issues of confidence and budgetary matters.”

He said the issue was a matter of trust between him and his party colleagues.

The move comes after the group of independents announced that Deputy Canney would not be returning to his role as Minister of State at the Office of Public Works (OPW).

The Independent Alliance

When the government was formed, a deal was struck that would see Deputy Canney share the role with Longford and Westmeath deputy Kevin "Boxer" Moran.

Deputy Canney took office for the first year of the Government, with Deputy Moran taking up the role in May 2017.

It was widely believed that the position would revert back to Deputy Canney in the coming weeks; however Deputy Moran insisted the reversal was not part of the deal - and was backed by the other members of the group.

Sean Canney TD (L) and Kevin 'Boxer' Moran TD (R)

This morning Deputy Canney told Galway Bay FM that he had no choice but to withdraw from the group.

“When you shake hands with somebody and you make a deal, you know the deal is the deal and it has been on record by ‘Boxer’ what the deal was – a rotating position,” he said.

“He has taken a different view now – and that is, that is history.”

While Deputy Boxer Moran told Midlands 103 there are no hard feelings.

“Sean has made a decision and that is it and you have to respect it,” he said.

“That is what I will do but as regards friends and friendship that is still there and I am delighted for that.”

Sean Canney will continue to support the government in key votes and he may stay on as Assistant Chief Whip to the government - a job that comes with a 15,000 salary top up.