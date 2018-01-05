The final season of Game of Thrones won't return until next year, but an exact date hasn't been confirmed.

HBO says the last instalment of the medieval fantasy series will consist of six episodes.

It's the network's biggest ever hit, with around 30-million viewers in the US alone.

Filming's expected to last until the middle of this year.

It's official: @GameOfThrones will return for its six-episode, eighth and final season in 2019. — HBO PR (@HBOPR) January 4, 2018



