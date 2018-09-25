The makers of 'Game of Thrones' are to convert film locations in Northern Ireland into tourist attractions.

HBO says fans will be able to visit sets and check out costumes, props and weapons from the show.

The production company says it will be "celebrating the show's incredible legacy in the Northern Ireland region".

The actual locations are yet to be confirmed - but it'll also include a formal tour of Linen Mill Studios.

Iconic spots such as Winterfell, Castle Black, and King's Landing are being considered.

The show is set to end after the coming eighth season.