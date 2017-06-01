The killers of yesterday's gangland victim may have used Facebook to track him.

37-year-old Michael Keogh was shot dead on Dublin's Dorset Street after posting a status update about a new job.

It's believed the father of two was murdered as part of the Kinahan Hutch feud.

His body was found in an underground carpark and detectives believe it's linked to a car which was found burnt out on Clonliffe Avenue.

Cathal McMahon, Breaking News Journalist with Independent.ie, has been following the story: