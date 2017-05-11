A man shot in a gang-related incident in Dublin yesterday remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The man in his thirties was shot in the neck and upper body at a Topaz garage beside a hotel on the Clonshaugh Road near Dublin Airport.

He was fired at by a gunman in a black 08 Lexus, which was later found burnt out in Ardee, County Louth.

Gardaí have described the shooting as "outrageous" and say there were up to 70 innocent people in the area who could have been hurt.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Paul McAuliffe said it's alarming that more and more shootings are taking place in crowded public areas: