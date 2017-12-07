A Garda and a man have been shot in North Dublin. It happened this morning before 7 in Ballymun.

Gardai were carrying out a planned drugs raid at a house in Barnwall Drive in Ballymun this morning when a shot was fired from inside the house. A Garda from the Emergency Response Unit was injured.

Gardai returned fire and a man inside the house was also shot.

The men were treated at the scene for their gunshot wounds by Gardai and members of the Dublin fire Brigade.

The officer and the man have been brought to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The shooting has been referred to the garda watchdog - GSOC - for investigation.

The scene has been preserved for a technical exam.