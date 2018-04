Gardaí in Cork are looking for help in finding a missing 35-year-old woman.

Deirdre Aherne was last seen in Bishopstown at around 5pm yesterday.

She is described as 5"3' and of slim build with long brown/blonde hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black fleece sheepskin jacket, black leggings, and a wine top.

Anyone who has seen Deirdre or who can help finding her is asked to contact Gardaí