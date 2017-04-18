Gardai are appealing for witnesses following a robbery and kidnapping in County Kildare last Friday.

It happened at around 9pm, as staff were locking up a service station on the Kilkenny Road in Athy.

They were approached by two men - wearing balaclavas and holding knives - who threatened them and forced them into a back room demanding money.

The men were unable to access the safe and left in a car - with one of the emloyees.

They told the second employee to bring them money and meet them on the Kilkenny road - where cash was handed over and the employees were released unharmed.

Gardaí believe the suspects were driving - a Mazda 323 F - and are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything to contact them.