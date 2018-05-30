Young people in Dunleer, Co Louth have again been asked to come forward if they have any information about the murder of Cameron Reilly.

The body of the 18-year-old was found in a field with injuries to his neck on Saturday.

Gardaí are still trying to locate his mobile phone - an iPhone 8 Plus with a distinctive black and green cover.

Image: Stephanie Grogan

Detectives say a number of teenagers may have been taking drugs or drinking that night but that’s not their focus.

Supt Andrew Watters, who is leading the investigation, explained: "That is not the primary concern or the primary focus of this investigation.

"The primary focus of this investigation is to establish for Cameron's family the truth as to what happened to Cameron."

Image: Stephanie Grogan

This evening, the Army is helping gardaí at the crime scene as they work to find any evidence to help in the investigation.

Several people have been interviewed in connection with the investigation, but no arrests have been made.