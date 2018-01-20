A man in his 20s has been shot dead in West Dublin.

It's understood a man in his 20s was sitting in his car when he was shot shortly after 3pm this afternoon at the Bridgeview Halting Site in Ronanstown.

Emergency services were called to the scene and worked on the victim, but he died a short time later.

The victim is believed to be related to the Hutch family and gardaí are now investigating if the death is related to the ongoing gangland feud in Dublin.

A car was found on fire a short distance away at Crag Avenue Business Park and that scene - along with the scene of the shooting - have been sealed off.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Ronanstown Garda Station.