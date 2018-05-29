Gardaí at three stations around the country are going to try out a 'new concept' in Garda uniforms.

The trial uniforms include cargo trousers and a T-shirt made of 'hybrid' breathable materials.

From July, you can expect to see the outfits being worn from gardaí stationed at Henry St in Limerick, Bunclody, Co Wexford and Tallaght in Dublin as part of a pilot scheme.

FROM LITTLE ACORNS: Congrats to the Uniform Sub-Committee of the GRA, Procurement, & Supt.Liam White & his team, for ensuring a summer uniform pilot across 3 Stations. The Frontline must be safe and comfortable in their uniform. This is the first - important - small step. pic.twitter.com/RT0joqspOs — GRA (@gardarep) May 29, 2018

Superintendent Liam White says feedback from members of the force will influence the final design.

He observed: "[There's] definitely a lot of positive feedback, but like everything else it's new. It's a complete departure from what we have had over the years, or since the inception of An Garda Síochana."

"Ultimately it will be the people on the ground [...] who will feed back into it."

He added that gardaí want a uniform "that is fit for purpose", and that has encouraged the design for the pilot scheme.