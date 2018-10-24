The Garda Commissioner says he's open to whistleblowers in the force and would treat those coming forward with the 'utmost seriousness.'

Mr Harris appeared before before the Dáil's Justice Committee for the first time since taking up the job as head of the force in early September.

Commissioner Drew Harris responded to a report from the Disclosures Tribunal earlier this month which found that senior gardaí engaged in a campaign to smear Maurice McCabe.

Commissioner Drew Harris says any future whistleblowers will be treated differently.

"If any individual in the organisation wishes to come forward and wishes, in effect, to whistleblow or to make a disclosure then that will be treated with the utmost seriousness"