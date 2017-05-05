

The Garda Commissioner says a seizure of documents during a crackdown on serious criminal activity will help dismantle the Kinihan crime gang.

Two men have been arrested and over €300,000 in cash was seized when the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau searched an address in the Sandyford area of Dublin and a follow up search in Clondalkin.

Gardai also discovered cash counting and packaging equipment.

Commissioner Noirín O'Sullivan says this is a significant breakthrough for Gardaí: