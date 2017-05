The Garda Commissioner will face questions today over financial irregularities at the training college in Templemore.

A report publised in March raised serious concerns - including the use of public money for entertainment, gifts and for clubs and societies.

Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan previously said there was no criminality involved in what she described as 'legacy issues'.

But Labour's Alan Kelly - who will chair today's Public Accounts Committee says that's not good enough: