Gardaí are dropping their Blasphemy inquiry into actor and writer Stephen Fry.



The Irish Independent's reporting Gardaí have informed the man who made the complaint of their decision.



The inquiry related to a 2015 interview on Gay Byrne's The Meaning of Life programme on RTÉ.



In it, Stephen Fry described God as "stupid" and "an utter maniac".



But Cathal McMahon of Independent.ie says the bar is set quite high to pursue such cases: