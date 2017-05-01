Gardai in Cork are appealing for help following the discovery of a young mother's body this morning.

22-year-old Amy McCarthy was found in a building on Shears Street in the city centre shortly before 7am.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Bolster.

Details of the PM are not being released for operational reasons.

Gardai at the Bridewell are asking anyone who can assist them in tracing Amy's whereabouts and movements from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning to contact them.