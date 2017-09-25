A Garda Inspector has denied that she was ‘out to get’ a Garda whistleblower when she interviewed his partner.

Goretti Sheridan has spent over nine hours giving evidence in the Disclosures Tribunal.

This section of the Tribunal is not focusing on Sgt Maurice McCabe, but on another Garda whistleblower – Keith Harrison - and on contacts made between gardaí and the child and family agency Tusla in respect of him.

Inspector Goretti Sheridan told the Tribunal she took a statement from his partner in October 2013 at Letterkenny Garda Station.

The Inspector said the partner - Marissa Simms - highlighted behaviour regarding Garda Harrison which the Inspector believed was controlling.

The Inspector said she was concerned for the partner’s two children.

The Tribunal heard the matter was referred to GSOC and no criminal investigation was ever launched.

Following lengthy cross examination, Mr Justice Peter Charleton intervened and put it to Inspector Sheridan that it was being implied that she interviewed Garda Harrison’s partner as she and her colleagues were ‘out to get him’ and not because she was motivated by any desire to protect life.

The Inspector denied this and said she didn’t know Garda Keith Harrison at the time.

Main image: Garda Keith Harrison. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie