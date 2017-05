A man is receiving hospital treatment after a serious assault in Co Carlow.

Gardaí were called to the incident in Leighlinbridge at 8pm last night.

A man in his early 40's was rushed from the scene to St Lukes hospital in Kilkenny.

He has since been transferred to the Mater Hospital in Dublin, where his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

A second man in his 30's was arrested and is receiving treatment for injuries at St Lukes Hospital.