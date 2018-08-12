Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a woman in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Emergency services and Gardaí were called to a house in the Aston Village area at around 5.00am this morning.

A woman in her 60s was pronounced dead in the house a short time later.

Her body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved, and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí say the cause of death is unclear and the course of the investigation will be determined after a post-mortem.