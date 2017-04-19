Gardai are investigating an alleged racist incident on a Limerick train last Sunday evening.

In videos posted on Twitter, a woman can be heard shouting racist abuse at a group of Indian men.

Videos posted on Twitter show a woman shouting racist abuse at a group of Indian men on a Limerick train last Sunday for having bags on seats. Barry Kenny from Irish Rail, says the incident was "very shocking".

Barry says they've reported the incident to the Gardai and alerted them to the footage. He says while it's not a frequent occurence they are taking steps to ensure there are fewer incidents like this.

The Immigrant Council of Ireland says while this can be reported, the racism aspect doesn't have to be taken into account.

The council's Teresa Buczkowska says proper hate crime legislation needs to be introduced as racism can have a serious effect on victims.

The videos were filmed by passenger and twitter user @thebexway and in it an Irish man can be seen standing up for the victims. The woman then becomes abusive towards him as well.

Teresa says situations like this can be scary and complex but there are some things we can do if we witness racial abuse, like calling the Gardaí and asking the victims if they're okay.

Gardaí and Irish Rail are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Henry St Garda Station in Limerick City.

Nicole Gernon has this report containing some strong language: