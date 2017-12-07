Gardaí are investigating the assault and false imprisonment of an Irish Rail employee in County Laois on Tuesday.

At around 5am, the security officer was approached by a number of men at a rail compound in Kilbricken in Mountrath.

Gardaí say the men assaulted him and locked him in the boot of his car.

The men subsequently left the area.

The compound is in a rural area, and investigators say the make & model of the vehicle the attackers used to make their escape is unknown.

Anyone who may have witnessed any unusual activity in the area is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057-867-4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.