Gardaí are investigating a suspected acid attack on a man in his 30s in County Louth.

The man was found on Hoey's Lane in Dundalk with minor burns to his body and clothing just before 9pm yesterday evening.

He has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for treatment but his injuries aren't life threatening.

Gardaí in Dundalk are now investigating whether a corrosive substance was thrown at him.

The scene of the attack has been sealed off and Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.