Gardaí have made a fresh appeal for key witnesses to come forward, as part of the inquiry into the murder of Dermot Byrne in Swords.



The 56 year old father of three was found fatally injured on North Street in the town just over a week ago.



Detectives want to speak to two taxi drivers who picked up fares in the early hours of Sunday July 16th in the Swords area.



One driver picked up two men and two women at 00:50 a.m. at Swords Manor estate, and dropped them on North Street shortly afterwards.



One of the men was carrying a large dark-coloured sports bag.



The second taxi picked up a man on Main Street in Swords just before 3 a.m.



Gardaí say this man was carrying a large coloured sports bag.



Gardaí also want to speak to three men seen walking from North Street towards Main Street at ten to three that morning.

Detectives want anyone with information to contact the Garda Incident Room at Swords on 01- 666 4700, or the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.