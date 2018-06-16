A man arrested in connection with the murder of Cameron Reilly in County Louth has been released without a charge.

The 18-year-old was arrested on Friday morning.

Gardaí said a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Cameron’s body was discovered in a field in Dunleer on Saturday May 26th.

A post-mortem revealed the 18-year-old was strangled to death.

He was last seen with over a dozen friends the night before and Gardaí have been investigating reports that there were a number of young people present when he was murdered.