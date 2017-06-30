Gardaí Renew Appeal For Information On Dad Missing Since 2015
Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information about a father missing from Wicklow for the past two years..
Barry Corcoran - who was 39 at the time - was last seen on Cremona Road in Ballyfermot on the night of Monday 6th July 2015.
Crimestoppers is offering a reward if someone has information that significantly helps the investigation and Gardaí are convinced someone knows what happened to Barry.
Anyone with any information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 1800 25 0025 or Gardai at Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667677.