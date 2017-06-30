Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information about a father missing from Wicklow for the past two years..



Barry Corcoran - who was 39 at the time - was last seen on Cremona Road in Ballyfermot on the night of Monday 6th July 2015.

He travelled from his native Wicklow to Dublin and went drinking in a house on Cremona Road in Ballyfermot.

The last known sighting of him was in that house between 12am and 1am.

The other people in the house said when they woke up he was gone.

Gardai say they're not aware of any reason why anyone would have wanted to hurt Barry.

Gardaí renew their appeal for information on father of 1 Barry Corcoran who's been missing for 2 years



Full details on @TodayFMNews at 1 pic.twitter.com/H870Bo4NaX — Nicole Gernon (@nicole_gernon) June 30, 2017

Barry's described as 5 foot 11 inches in height, of thin build, with short grey hair, blue eyes and an old scar on the bridge of his nose, he also walks with a slight shuffle.

When last seen he was wearing a dark rain jacket, blue jeans and black Puma runners.

Gardai are interested in speaking to a man who was seen on CCTV off Cremona Road at 7.20am on the morning of July 7th.

They previously conducted digs in Dublin and Kildare areas but to no avail. An investigation as to whether he was killed over a drug debt also proved fruitless.



Crimestoppers is offering a reward if someone has information that significantly helps the investigation and Gardaí are convinced someone knows what happened to Barry.



Anyone with any information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 1800 25 0025 or Gardai at Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667677.

Nicole Gernon reports: