Senior Gardai say they are confident that they'd be able to respond to a terrorist attack in Dublin city centre - within 8 minutes.

They've been meeting with police chiefs from around the world to discuss policing tactics and co-operation.

The Garda Commissioner says efforts are underway to get response times up around the country.

John Twomey is Assistant Commissioner of Operations and says Gardai met within 2 hours of the London Bridge attack:

Noirin O'Sullivan says they'll be increasing the armed support unit by a third over the next 10 days.

It's after AGSI head Antoinette Cunningham said yesterday that she had her doubts that Gardai would be equipped to deal with an attack.

But, speaking at the conference the Commissioner reassured people that they'll be ready: