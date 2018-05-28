Gardaí are looking to find the iPhone which belonged to 18-year-old Cameron Reilly, the young man who was found dead in Co Louth on Saturday morning.

The body was discovered at Rivervale, Dunleer at 8am, with Cameron having last been seen at around 12.30am around Ardee Road in Dunleer.

A post mortem confirmed Cameron died in 'violent circumstances', and a murder investigation is now under way.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in his company or with information about his movements on Friday evening and Saturday morning to contact them.

Locals are being asked to check wheelie bins and skips in a bid to help find the phone - a space grey coloured Apple iPhone 8X (64GB) with a green hard back cover.

They are also appealing to taxi drivers, bus drivers or anyone with dashcam footage recorded in the Dunleer area to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Drogheda Garda Station on 041-987-4200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.

Fr Michael Murtagh is the parish priest of Dunleer, and he says the community is in shock following Cameron's murder.

He said: "People are openly weeping in the estate in which he grew up here, and there is a deep state of shock that such a nice young man should come to what is apparently a very difficult and sad end."