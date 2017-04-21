Gardai are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 27-year-old man.

Jason White has been missing from Coolock in Dublin since the 21st of March 2017.

He's described as being 5' 7'' tall, with short fair hair and of medium build.

When last seen he was wearing a blue tracksuit top, grey tracksuit bottoms and runners.

Gardai say he is known to frequent the Kilmainham and Rialto areas of Dublin.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Coolock Garda Station