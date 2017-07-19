The Criminal Asset Bureau (CAB) has seized a quantity of jewellery and documents following raids in Dublin and Wexford.

The searches were carried out in the Ballyfermot, Finglas, Ballyboughal areas of Dublin and in Courtown Co Wexford this morning.

The operation is understood to be part of an ongoing investigation into the Kinahan crime gang.

Gardaí said a freezing order was also issued on bank deposits of around €80,000.

A Horsebox was also seized along with the jewellery and documents.